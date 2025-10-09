ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Estonia vs Italy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Estonia vs Italy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Estonia vs Italy prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Estonia Estonia
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 11 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Tallinn, A Le Coq Arena
Italy Italy
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the key matches of the 7th round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on Saturday at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, where Estonia will host Italy. Here’s a betting preview for this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Estonia continues to struggle in the qualifiers: a 0-5 defeat to Italy in the previous round marked their seventh loss in the last eight matches. Even in their only victory, the team conceded, highlighting persistent defensive issues. Moreover, in six out of those eight games, Estonia let in at least two goals per match.

However, Estonia doesn’t always go down without a fight at home. In six of their last eight home qualifiers, they’ve managed to find the net at least once, showing that the hosts have some potential to make their mark—even against top-tier opposition.

Italy, under Gennaro Gattuso, have finally hit their stride. After an opening loss to Norway, the Azzurri have won three straight, racking up an impressive 15 goals—five in each match. In September, the Italians netted five goals twice: against Estonia (5-0) and Israel (5-4). The squad has displayed a powerful attacking mindset and consistent away form, remaining unbeaten in five of their last six qualifying away games.

Italy have already scored 12 goals, with half the campaign still to play. Given their confident performances and relentless attacking (they fired 40 shots in the first match against Estonia), Italy head to Tallinn looking to secure a comfortable win and strengthen their position in the group.

Probable lineups

  • Estonia: Hein, Schönning-Larsen, Paskotsi, Kuusk, Tamm, Sumets, Shein, Miller, Käit, Poom, Sappinen.
  • Italy: Donnarumma, Bastoni, Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Dimarco, Barella, Tonali, Cambiaso, Raspadori, Retegui, Kean.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Italy have won the last three head-to-head encounters by a combined score of 14-0.
  • Estonia have conceded at least two goals in 6 of their last 8 World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Italy are unbeaten in their last 5 World Cup qualifying away matches.

Prediction

Italy are in excellent form and showed overwhelming superiority in their first clash with Estonia. While Estonia often score at home, they’re even more prone to conceding heavily. Given the circumstances, a confident away win and a high goal tally for the visitors looks like the logical outcome.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
