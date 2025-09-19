Jackson’s agent reveals Bayern Munich’s options for buying the striker

What options does Bayern Munich have?

Nicolas Jackson joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea until the end of next season. Now the player’s agent has shed light on the buyout clauses included in the deal.

Details: Speaking to RMC Sport, Ali Barat explained that Bayern have a mandatory purchase option set at €80 million if Jackson features in more than 40 matches. However, even if he plays fewer games, the club still holds an option to sign him permanently.

Quote: “They have a mandatory buy option at €80 million if he plays 40 matches, but they also have an option at €65 million if he plays fewer than 40. So I believe that if Nico Jackson delivers this season, considering the current market price for strikers—which I estimate at around €65 million—it would make sense for them to buy him,” Barat commented.

