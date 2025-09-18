Rodgers wants to reunite with Sterling at Celtic

He hasn't forgotten his protégé.

The prime years in winger Raheem Sterling’s development came under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, and now the Northern Irish coach is ready to help revive his career once again—but this time, in a different league.

Details: According to Football Transfers, Rodgers is considering bringing Sterling to Celtic, the club he currently manages. A full transfer is complicated: Chelsea would prefer to sell the player, but his wages are the main stumbling block.

A potential solution could be a loan deal with both clubs sharing Sterling’s salary. Sources indicate that Celtic are prepared to pay around £50,000 per week, with Chelsea expected to cover the remainder.

Reminder: Previously, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor voiced his outrage after Chelsea excluded Sterling from first-team training sessions.