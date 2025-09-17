RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "He is being treated so badly." Agbonlahor comes to Sterling's defense at Chelsea

"He is being treated so badly." Agbonlahor comes to Sterling's defense at Chelsea

He should be training with the team.
Football news Today, 08:52
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Raheem Sterling. Getty Images

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has effectively sidelined Raheem Sterling from the squad, with the winger now training separately. Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes this approach is wrong.

Details: According to the Birmingham club legend, regardless of Sterling's recent stats, the way the London club is treating Sterling is unfair, given all he has accomplished in his career.

Quote: "I've seen this at Aston Villa with players. I remember under Paul Lambert there was a 'bomb squad' who had to train separately. Players felt, 'Oh, I can't talk to that group, I don't want to get caught.' It's really demoralizing. For Sterling, yes, last season wasn't his best.

But he's only 30. 82 caps for England, 20 goals, 4 Premier League titles, 5 League Cups, one FA Cup. Yet he's training alone, he's being treated so poorly. They make you train at awkward times. They force you to sit in the dressing room on your own, away from the squad. What about Sterling's mental health? What about Axel Disasi's mental health?" said Agbonlahor.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Nicolas Jackson Football news Today, 06:07 Can Nicolas Jackson play against Chelsea? What do UEFA regulations say?
Stamford Bridge. Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea could face an absurd punishment for breaching football association rules
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:35 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025
Mykhailo Mudryk. Football news Yesterday, 09:43 Ukrainian Football Association denies involvement in Mudryk doping case
Stamford Bridge. Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Expert believes FA should deduct points from Chelsea following investigation
Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory Football news Yesterday, 03:01 A new chapter in a legendary career! Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores