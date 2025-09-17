"He is being treated so badly." Agbonlahor comes to Sterling's defense at Chelsea
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has effectively sidelined Raheem Sterling from the squad, with the winger now training separately. Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes this approach is wrong.
Details: According to the Birmingham club legend, regardless of Sterling's recent stats, the way the London club is treating Sterling is unfair, given all he has accomplished in his career.
Quote: "I've seen this at Aston Villa with players. I remember under Paul Lambert there was a 'bomb squad' who had to train separately. Players felt, 'Oh, I can't talk to that group, I don't want to get caught.' It's really demoralizing. For Sterling, yes, last season wasn't his best.
But he's only 30. 82 caps for England, 20 goals, 4 Premier League titles, 5 League Cups, one FA Cup. Yet he's training alone, he's being treated so poorly. They make you train at awkward times. They force you to sit in the dressing room on your own, away from the squad. What about Sterling's mental health? What about Axel Disasi's mental health?" said Agbonlahor.