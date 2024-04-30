It was not without its problems. Iga Świątek reaches the semi-finals of the tournament in Madrid

On Tuesday, April 30th, the world's number one tennis player, Iga Świątek, encountered Brazilian tennis talent Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.

Despite being considered the clear favorite, the match proved challenging for the Polish tennis star. Świątek conceded the first set with a score of 4-6; however, she redeemed herself fully thereafter. Świątek dominated Haddad Maia in the second set with a score of 6-0.

The Brazilian tennis player proved unable to halt the dominance of the world's top-ranked player. She managed to secure only two games in the third set, which concluded with a score of 2-6. Świątek, albeit not without challenges, advances to the semifinals of the Madrid tournament. There, she will face the winner of the Madison Keys - Jaber pairing.

True grit ✊@iga_swiatek is through to another #MMOPEN semifinal with a comeback victory over Haddad Maia! pic.twitter.com/Go5ubC4hdZ — wta (@WTA) April 30, 2024

WTA1000 in Madrid. Quarterfinals

Świątek - Haddad Maia - 2:1 (4:6, 6:0, 6:2)