It has been revealed when the Chelsea captain will return to training with the team after injury

Chelsea's leader, Reece James, is on the cusp of a full recovery from his ailment, as reported by the Daily Mail.

To jog one's memory, the footballer suffered a hamstring injury in August and hasn't graced the pitch since. While James did frequent the club's training facility, his regimen was predominantly solitary.

There's a glimmer of possibility that James might be listed for the clash against Burnley on October 7th. Nevertheless, it seems more plausible that his illustrious return might occur post the international break, during the encounter against Arsenal on October 21st.

It's pertinent to note that the 23-year-old Reece James has been donning the Chelsea since 2019. In the ongoing season, he only took to the field during the starting match against Liverpool, making his exit on the 75th-minute mark. Thereafter, he was sidelined due to injury. Cumulatively, James has partaken in 148 fixtures for Chelsea, netting 11 times.

To provide a snapshot of the current scenario, Chelsea finds itself perched at the fourteenth position in the English Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's brigade has clinched victory in merely one of their six outings. On Wednesday, the "Blues" secured a triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup with a slender 1:0 margin.