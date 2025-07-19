Instead of Bayern and Barcelona. Xavi Simons opts for the Premier League and wants Chelsea move

RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons has decided to turn down a move to Bayern Munich despite serious interest from the German giants. According to Bild, the 22-year-old Dutchman is now fully focused on a transfer to the Premier League and has already set his sights on Chelsea.

The report claims the player's agent has already initiated contact with representatives of the London club. In addition to the Blues, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona are also keen on Simons, but the Blaugrana, due to financial restrictions, are unable to make the deal happen this summer.

It's worth recalling that in January, the Red Bulls triggered Simons' release clause from PSG for €50 million, setting a club transfer record. Nevertheless, the midfielder has already informed the management of his desire to leave due to the absence of Champions League football. Transfermarkt currently values him at €70 million.