After RB Leipzig missed out on European competitions for the upcoming season, one of the Bulls' key players, Xavi Simons, began to consider a change of scenery. Barcelona quickly showed interest, but a return of the midfielder to his boyhood club now looks highly unlikely.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Simons himself dreams of one day coming back to Barcelona, but at the moment a transfer is improbable due to the club’s financial restrictions.

Speculation was fueled by a recent meeting between Barcelona sporting director Deco and representatives of the German giants, but there’s no reason to believe it was specifically about Simons. Currently, there are no concrete negotiations between Barcelona and the player.

Reminder: Earlier, Bayern Munich were reported to be interested in the midfielder as a potential replacement for the injured Jamal Musiala. Last season, Simons featured in 33 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 8 assists.