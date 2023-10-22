RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news "I'm in love with his game!": PSG coach praises Dembele

"I'm in love with his game!": PSG coach praises Dembele

Football news Today, 07:09
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
"I'm in love with his game!": PSG coach praises Dembele Photo from sport.es/Author unknown

In yesterday's match, PSG secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Strasbourg at their home stadium. Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Soler, and Fabián Ruiz each contributed with a goal.

During the 66th minute of the game, PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, made the first substitution for his team, replacing Bradley Barkley with Usman Dembélé. Although Dembélé failed to score in this match, Enrique expressed his admiration for the Frenchman's style of play and does not view his lack of goals as a problem.

"I think we need to leverage Usman's strengths. In my opinion, he is a unique player. I don't see it as an issue that he doesn't score or play a decisive role in the final pass. He creates a numerical advantage, attracts three opposing players, and creates space for his teammates.

He isn't afraid of being fouled or contested. He presses and defends. We need to make the most of his strengths. He will play better, that's for sure. Yes, there may be days when things don't go as well. But it's all important for us. I have no concerns about him. I'm in love with Usman's style of play and see nothing wrong with it".

Usman Dembélé moved to PSG from Barcelona during the summer transfer window for €50 million. In ten matches, he has yet to score a goal, registering only two assists.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:31 Manchester United's star believes that the Arsenal manager made a mistake in choosing the goalkeeper Football news Today, 07:47 Another Premier League player may move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:09 "I'm in love with his game!": PSG coach praises Dembele Football news Today, 06:17 VIDEO. "He dominates his opponent." Ten Hag speaks out about Maguire Basketball news Today, 05:44 Four-time NBA champion has retired his career Football news Today, 05:18 Vinicius Junior accuses Sevilla fans of racism Football news Today, 04:55 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost for the first time with Messi in the starting lineup Football news Today, 04:18 Aston Villa – West Ham kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 03:45 The Liverpool star had a terrible crash in a storm and escaped unhurt. Football news Today, 03:14 End of the MLS season. The final series grid is known
Sport Predictions
Football Today Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Genoa prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023