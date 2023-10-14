“I think I’ll get there.” Ronaldo plans to reach 1000 goals

After scoring a double for the Portuguese national team in yesterday's match against Slovakia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now eyeing the milestone of 1000 career goals.

His two goals against Slovakia allowed him to reach 125 goals for the national team and 857 goals in his career. Jorge Nuno Pinto, the president of Porto, made a bet with him that Ronaldo would score 1000 goals, and the forward immediately accepted the challenge. The Portuguese striker stated that he is ready to work towards achieving this milestone.

"It will be quite challenging, but it's about my mindset and motivation. If my legs keep treating me as well as I treat them, it's a real target. Let's see. It's small steps. To get to 1000, but first I have to get to 900. I think I will."

Reportedly, Ronaldo has agreed to extend his contract with Al-Nassr, which will keep him in Saudi Arabia until 2027. This means that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner envisions himself not only representing the Portuguese national team at the European Championship next summer but also at the 2026 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In the current season, Ronaldo has already scored eleven goals in twelve matches for Al-Nassr, and with such a pace, the 1000-goal milestone does not seem unattainable.

Recall that it was previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of ending his career and plans to play at Euro 2024.