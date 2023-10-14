Ronaldo has no plans to retire and plans to play at Euro 2024

In yesterday's match, the Portuguese national team faced the Slovakian national team on their home turf. Cristiano Ronaldo notched a brace in that game, which proved decisive in the final score, and the Portuguese emerged victorious over their opponents with a score of 3-2. Thanks to this triumph, Portugal's main team has secured an early ticket to the group stage of the 2024 European Championship.

After the match, Ronaldo stated in an interview that he has no plans to conclude his career and hopes to participate in the upcoming continental championship.

"I hope to be at Euro 2024 because there is still plenty of time. I hope I won't have any problems or injuries, and I hope to play. I left Portugal early, but it will always be my home. I receive support in every stadium in Portugal. Portuguese fans should also be congratulated for the reception they gave us, and this victory belongs to them too".

Portugal's national team will next face Bosnia and Herzegovina on the road on Monday, October 16th. When asked if he's ready to participate in the next match, Ronaldo replied that he is prepared to assist the team.

"Of course, I'm ready to go to Bosnia, but I don't know what the coach will decide. I'm always ready to help the national team, and I love doing it. All 24 players are ready to support the coach".

Cristiano Ronaldo has represented the Portuguese national team since 2003. In his 202 appearances for the national team, he has scored 125 goals, making him the all-time leading scorer in national team history. Alongside his national team, he has won the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.