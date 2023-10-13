In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein

RU RU NG NG
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Photo: https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal

On Friday, October 13th, the seventh round of the Euro 2024 qualification matches took place in Group J.

Portugal 3-2 Slovakia

Portugal opened the scoring fairly quickly, with Gonçalo Ramos scoring in the 18th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for the Portuguese national team 11 minutes later, converting a penalty. The teams went into halftime with the home side leading comfortably at 2-0.

After the break, Portugal didn't press as hard on Slovakia's goal. In the 69th minute, David Hancák narrowed the deficit, but Portugal restored their two-goal advantage just three minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his brace with an assist from Bruno Fernandes. Slovakia brought some intrigue back to the match with a goal by Stanislav Lobotka in the 80th minute. However, the guests couldn't manage to equalize.

Portugal secured a minimal victory, earning the maximum number of points with 21 points after seven rounds.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualification. Seventh Round. Group J

Iceland 1-1 Luxembourg
Goals: 1-0 - 23 Óscarsson, 1-1 - 46 Rodrigues

Liechtenstein 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Goals: 0-1 - 13 Rahmanović, 0-2 - 41 Stevanović

