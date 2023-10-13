In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein

On Friday, October 13th, the seventh round of the Euro 2024 qualification matches took place in Group J.

Portugal 3-2 Slovakia

Portugal opened the scoring fairly quickly, with Gonçalo Ramos scoring in the 18th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for the Portuguese national team 11 minutes later, converting a penalty. The teams went into halftime with the home side leading comfortably at 2-0.

After the break, Portugal didn't press as hard on Slovakia's goal. In the 69th minute, David Hancák narrowed the deficit, but Portugal restored their two-goal advantage just three minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his brace with an assist from Bruno Fernandes. Slovakia brought some intrigue back to the match with a goal by Stanislav Lobotka in the 80th minute. However, the guests couldn't manage to equalize.

Portugal secured a minimal victory, earning the maximum number of points with 21 points after seven rounds.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualification. Seventh Round. Group J

Iceland 1-1 Luxembourg

Goals: 1-0 - 23 Óscarsson, 1-1 - 46 Rodrigues

Liechtenstein 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Goals: 0-1 - 13 Rahmanović, 0-2 - 41 Stevanović