"I hope I don't look that old" - Neuer reacts to overtaking Matthäus to become the club's oldest player to play in the Champions League

Neuer jokes about his age and breaking the record
Football news Today, 11:13
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
In the opening round of the Champions League, Bayern faced Chelsea (3-1). Alongside the victory, the match was marked by a new record set by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Details: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke Lothar Matthäus' record, becoming the club's oldest player to appear in a Champions League match. Neuer took to the pitch in the European tournament at the age of 39 years and 174 days.

With this, the German surpassed Lothar Matthäus, who played for Bayern in the Champions League at the age of 38 years and 353 days.

After the match, Neuer commented on his achievement with a touch of humor:

"I hope I don't look that old. Well, Lothar doesn't look old either, but I'm still trying to look fresh," Manuel said.

This season, the goalkeeper has played all five matches, conceding just four goals.

Reminder: Another Bayern player has suffered an injury. Stanisic was unable to continue the match against Chelsea.

