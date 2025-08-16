Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash

In the opening round of the Premier League, Wolverhampton are hosting Manchester City at Molineux.

Before kick-off, Wolves fans paid tribute to Diogo Jota by unveiling a massive banner in his honor on one of the stands at Molineux Stadium. Just days earlier, on August 15, Liverpool supporters staged a spectacular performance at Anfield ahead of their team's match against Bournemouth.

It's worth noting that Diogo Jota played for Wolverhampton during his career. The Portuguese forward moved to England from Atlético in 2017, spending three seasons at the club before joining Liverpool for €45 million. This summer, the footballer tragically died in a car accident along with his brother.