Manchester City took care of business away at Wolverhampton in the opening round of the Premier League. Before the match kicked off, Wolves fans paid tribute to Diogo Jota.

In the first half, the Citizens built a solid lead by netting twice against the hosts. The scoring was opened by Erling Haaland, who slotted home into an empty net after a low cross from Rico Lewis. Then, Reijnders scored his first goal for City, and in the second half, Haaland bagged a brace.

This match was a milestone for the Norwegian striker. He has now become Manchester City's top Premier League scorer under Pep Guardiola. The 25-year-old surpassed Raheem Sterling, who netted 85 goals in 194 matches. Remarkably, it took Haaland only 98 games to hit 87 goals.

By the way, Haaland has now scored 10 goals in six matches against Wolverhampton. The Citizens' next fixture is on August 23 against Tottenham.