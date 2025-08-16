RU RU ES ES FR FR
Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash

Brazilian goalkeeper close to Galatasaray move
Football news Today, 12:20
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been left out of the squad for the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton. The reason? His imminent transfer to Galatasaray.

According to Sky Sports and insider Fabrizio Romano, the club is deep in negotiations to send the Brazilian to the Turkish champions, which is why he was dropped from the matchday list. Newcomer James Trafford, recently recalled from Burnley, is set to start between the posts.

Interestingly, Ederson himself is pushing for the move and has asked the club’s management to approve the transfer. If the Brazilian is sold, Man City could make a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has already bid farewell to PSG fans.

