RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma

Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma

The Italian will receive a generous salary.
Football news Today, 11:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enzo Maresca Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The deal is nearing completion.

Details: According to La Stampa, Manchester City have reached an agreement on personal terms with 26-year-old PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It is reported that the goalkeeper will earn around €12 million per year at City, making him one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

Currently, negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing, and Donnarumma was left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup match, which could indicate his imminent move to the Premier League.

Last season, Donnarumma made 47 appearances for PSG, keeping 17 clean sheets. His current contract with the Parisians runs until the summer of 2026, but all signs point to him leaving the team much earlier.

The goalkeeper's market value is estimated at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Ederson has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Related Team News
Erling Haaland unveils new Manchester City kit Football news Today, 06:04 Haaland and other Manchester City players unveil the team's unique third kit for the season
Illia Zabarnyi in PSG Football news Today, 03:27 A classy gesture. Marquinhos gives his UEFA Super Cup winner's medal to PSG newcomer Zabarnyi
Manchester City holds initial talks with Real Madrid over Rodrygo Football news Today, 02:09 Manchester City holds initial talks with Real Madrid over Rodrygo
Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller Football news Yesterday, 17:10 Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller
Would Donnarumma have saved it? PSG's new goalkeeper makes a costly mistake and concedes Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Would Donnarumma have saved it? PSG's new goalkeeper makes a costly mistake and concedes
Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray Football news Yesterday, 13:56 Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray
Related Tournament News
Sancho on loan at Chelsea Football news Today, 10:52 Sudden twist! Roma makes a bid for Jadon Sancho
Photo from Fabrizio Romano showing Ramsey in a Newcastle shirt Football news Today, 10:19 Here we go! Jacob Ramsey moves to Newcastle
Liverpool vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 15, 2025 Football news Today, 08:14 Liverpool vs Bournemouth: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 15, 2025
Football news Today, 07:47 Expert advises Liverpool to focus not on Isak, but on a central defender
Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 10:00 Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Football news Yesterday, 08:07 An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores