Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma

The deal is nearing completion.

Details: According to La Stampa, Manchester City have reached an agreement on personal terms with 26-year-old PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It is reported that the goalkeeper will earn around €12 million per year at City, making him one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

Currently, negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing, and Donnarumma was left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup match, which could indicate his imminent move to the Premier League.

Last season, Donnarumma made 47 appearances for PSG, keeping 17 clean sheets. His current contract with the Parisians runs until the summer of 2026, but all signs point to him leaving the team much earlier.

The goalkeeper's market value is estimated at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Ederson has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray