Ederson agrees personal terms with Galatasaray

Ederson has spent many seasons at Manchester City, but now it appears we will soon see him donning a different kit.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, Galatasaray is close to reaching an agreement with Manchester City and has already finalized personal terms with the Brazilian. He will sign a three-year deal through the summer of 2028, with a salary of seven million euros per year. Ederson is the top transfer target for the head coach.

The Brazilian joined City in 2017 from Benfica for what was then an impressive €40 million fee. During his time with the Citizens, the goalkeeper has made 372 appearances, keeping 168 clean sheets.

His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026, and Transfermarkt currently values the goalkeeper at €20 million.

Reminder: Should Ederson depart, the Citizens are ready to target PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is also set to leave the Parisian club soon.