One of the third qualifying round clashes in the Europa League will take place on Thursday at the Mejski Stadium in Lodz, Poland, where Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Greek side Panathinaikos. After a goalless draw in Athens, the fate of a spot in the next round will be decided in this decisive encounter. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this match with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Arda Turan’s side heads into the return leg boasting three clean sheets in their last four European outings, a testament to their growing defensive confidence. However, recent domestic inconsistency — most notably letting a lead slip three times against Karpaty — shows that defensive issues still linger.

On the continental stage, Shakhtar has already passed a tough test against Besiktas and now looks to use that experience to settle the tie at home. The hosts will rely on their rapid wing play and midfield control, expecting their creative midfielders to deliver moments of inspiration.

Rui Vitória’s men travel to Lodz knowing an away fixture against Shakhtar is a real challenge. Poor finishing in the first leg — seven shots on target without scoring — was the main reason the Shamrocks failed to secure any advantage before their trip to Poland. Another concern is their lack of goals: just one in their last three official matches signals problems in the final third.

Still, Panathinaikos are adept at sitting deep and striking on the counter, a strategy that has paid off more than once in Europe. The Greeks will need to stay sharp at the back and make the most of their rare chances, as any mistake could prove fatal in the battle for a playoff spot.

Probable lineups

Shakhtar: Riznyk, Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, Negreke, Onopko, Marlon Gomes, Alisson, Sudakov, Neverton, Kauê Elias.

Match facts and head-to-head

Shakhtar have kept a clean sheet in 3 of their last 4 European matches.

Panathinaikos have scored just one goal in their last 270 minutes of official play.

The first leg in Athens ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction

Both teams are likely to start cautiously, but Shakhtar’s greater European experience and home support could see them break through first. If the Ukrainian side scores early, the Greeks will have to open up, increasing the hosts’ chances of victory. Our bet: Shakhtar to win at 1.73.