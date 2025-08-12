Prediction on game Win FC Utrecht Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the Europa League third qualifying round clashes will take place on Thursday at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, where the local side Utrecht welcomes Swiss outfit Servette. Here's a bet on the outcome of this showdown with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Ron Jans' men have been playing vibrant attacking football from the very start of the season, netting 14 goals in four official matches. In Switzerland, the team showed real character: after conceding early, they turned the game on its head with three goals in just ten minutes of the second half. This burst of scoring continued their strong run from the previous round, where they demolished Sheriff (7-2 on aggregate).

Now, Utrecht are brimming with confidence — a recent league win over Heracles only reinforced their momentum. Attacking leaders Giway Zehiel and Yoan Cathline are constantly putting pressure on opposing defenses, while a solid backline led by the experienced van der Hoorn gives the team extra stability. A long-awaited return to the main stage of European competitions now looks only a matter of time.

For the Geneva side, the first leg turned into a real disaster: a quick goal from Guillaumeno didn't lay the foundation for success, and their defense simply collapsed in the second half. The team, who began the season by crashing out of Champions League qualifying and suffering a string of league defeats, are going through a tough spell. The appointment of Jocelyn Gourvennec is an attempt to shake up the squad and get them back on track, but the new coach has almost no time for adaptation.

In attack, Servette rely heavily on the creative spark of Stevanovic and the activity on the flanks, but the loss of key players and unstable form make their play predictable. Last round's draw with Grasshoppers offers little consolation ahead of a visit to such a formidable opponent as Utrecht.

Probable lineups

FC Utrecht: Barkas; Horemans, van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Jensen, Engwanda, Zehiel; Blake, Min, Cathline

Barkas; Horemans, van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Jensen, Engwanda, Zehiel; Blake, Min, Cathline Servette: Mall; Srdanovic, Baron, Bronn, Mazikou; Cognat, Fomba; Stevanovic, Yallow, Varela; Guillaumeno

Match facts and head-to-head

Utrecht have scored at least three goals in each of their last three European matches.

Servette have not won away in Europe since August 2022.

In the first leg, Utrecht scored all three of their goals within 10 minutes of the second half.

Prediction

Utrecht’s form and attacking prowess are at a very high level right now, and with the backing of their home fans, they are unlikely to let the visitors even get a sniff of drama. Servette look vulnerable and inconsistent, and a coaching change is unlikely to bring instant results. The pick here is a "Utrecht win" at odds of 1.60.