One of Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round clashes will unfold on neutral ground in Serbia, where Maccabi Tel Aviv will take on Malta’s Hamrun Spartans. The Israeli side enters the match with a slender advantage after a dramatic win in the first leg, while the visitors are aiming to pull off a sensation and reach the tournament playoffs for the first time ever. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this encounter, offering promising odds.

Match preview

Zarko Lazetic’s charges were far from perfect in the first leg but showed immense character to claw back the result. Conceding from the spot with 20 minutes to go, the team didn’t throw in the towel and, thanks to rapid attacking play, managed to strike twice — including a decisive goal in the 96th minute. Despite being forced to play on neutral ground due to the conflict in Israel, Maccabi remains the clear favorite and will look to secure progression without any late drama.

In attack, the “Yellows” are relying on Dor Turgeman and Wesley Patati — their leading forwards from last season, who combined for 27 league goals. The defense is anchored by the experienced Sean Goldberg and the versatile Ofek Bach, while Sissoko and Shahar provide creativity in the midfield. With this crop of talent, the club should be able to compensate for the loss of Eran Zahavi and continue their confident European run.

This European campaign is already historic for the Maltese side, but Giacomo Modica’s men aren’t stopping here. In the first game, the Spartans were on the brink of an upset, holding the lead until the 79th minute before losing concentration and ultimately the match. Now they face an even tougher challenge — beating a stronger opponent away from home, and on neutral territory no less.

The visitors are dealing with squad issues — last season’s top two scorers have left the club, and new attacking leaders like Joseph Mbong and Ndri Kofi are being forced to take on major responsibility at short notice. Against Maccabi’s organized backline, the Maltese will have to focus on set pieces and quick counterattacks, as they lack the resources for sustained possession play.

Probable lineups

Maccabi Tel Aviv : Mishpati; Kamara, Stojic, Asante; Yehezkel, Peretz, Sissoko, Shahar, Revivo; Patati; Turgeman.

: Mishpati; Kamara, Stojic, Asante; Yehezkel, Peretz, Sissoko, Shahar, Revivo; Patati; Turgeman. Hamrun Spartans: Bonello; Compagn, Polito, Belicic, Camenzuli; Thun, Chademovic, Ederson, Mbong; Coric; Kofi.

Match facts & head-to-head

Maccabi has won 5 of their last 7 European home fixtures.

Hamrun has never progressed past the Europa League’s third qualifying round.

In the first leg, both teams combined for just three shots on target in the opening half.

Prediction

Even on neutral ground, Maccabi’s superior quality and squad depth are evident. If the Israelis can avoid defensive lapses and convert even a portion of their chances, they should cruise into the playoffs. Our pick: “Maccabi to win with a -1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.67.