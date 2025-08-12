Prediction on game Win Breidablik Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the decisive clashes of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round takes place this Thursday at Kopavogsvöllur Stadium in the Icelandic town of Kopavogur, where Breidablik hosts Bosnia's Zrinjski Mostar. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the outcome of this showdown wide open. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid odds.

Match preview

The Icelandic champions head into this fixture in a tough psychological state — six games without a win and no clean sheets have dented their confidence. Nevertheless, they know how to play aggressively at home: the 5-0 demolition of Egnatia and a 1-0 win over Vestri are proof of how Breidablik harnesses the crowd support and a flying start to put pressure on opponents. It’s crucial for the hosts to set the tempo in the opening minutes and force the Bosnians to play on the back foot.

In the first leg, attacking leader Tobias Thomsen missed a penalty but later found the back of the net, proving he remains a threat in key moments. His partnership with Thorsteinsson and Steinthorsson could be the main weapon against Zrinjski’s well-organized defense. Head coach Halldor Arnason faces the key task of striking a balance between attack and defense to prevent the visitors from grabbing an early goal.

For Igor Stimac’s side, this European campaign has already been full of drama — a strong start in the Champions League qualifiers against Virtus followed by a painful 2-6 loss to Slovan. They began the first leg against Breidablik sluggishly but clawed their way back thanks to a penalty converted by Nemanja Bilbija. The veteran striker, with over 130 goals for the club, remains Zrinjski’s trump card.

However, attacking absences are taking their toll. The departure of last season’s top scorer Mulahuseinovic has reduced their attacking options, and halftime substitutions in the first leg showed the coach is still searching for the right balance. Zrinjski are traditionally cautious away from home, and the big question is whether they’ll take more risks in Iceland.

Probable lineups

Breidablik : A. Einarsson; Orrason, Muminovic, Margeirsson, Jonnsson; Valgeirsson, Gunnlaugsson, V. Einarsson; Thorsteinsson, Steinthorsson, Thomsen.

: A. Einarsson; Orrason, Muminovic, Margeirsson, Jonnsson; Valgeirsson, Gunnlaugsson, V. Einarsson; Thorsteinsson, Steinthorsson, Thomsen. Zrinjski Mostar: Karacic; Susic, Sunjic, Masic, Mamic; Savic, Surdanovic, Mikic, Kis, Pranjic; Bilbija.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg in Bosnia ended in a 1-1 draw.

Breidablik have won both of their home European matches this season without conceding a goal.

Zrinjski have only managed one away win in the Europa League over the past five years.

Prediction

Breidablik’s home record and their ability to score on their own turf make the Icelanders the favorites for the return leg. I expect the hosts to come out aggressively from the opening whistle and eventually edge out the visitors, albeit in a hard-fought battle. Our bet for this match: Breidablik to win at odds of 1.65.