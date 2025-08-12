RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Breidablik vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Breidablik vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Breidablik vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Breidablik
Breidablik Breidablik Schedule Breidablik News Breidablik Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
14 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Kopavogur, Kopavogsvoellur
Zrinjski Mostar
Zrinjski Mostar Zrinjski Mostar Schedule Zrinjski Mostar News Zrinjski Mostar Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Breidablik
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the decisive clashes of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round takes place this Thursday at Kopavogsvöllur Stadium in the Icelandic town of Kopavogur, where Breidablik hosts Bosnia's Zrinjski Mostar. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the outcome of this showdown wide open. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid odds.

Match preview

The Icelandic champions head into this fixture in a tough psychological state — six games without a win and no clean sheets have dented their confidence. Nevertheless, they know how to play aggressively at home: the 5-0 demolition of Egnatia and a 1-0 win over Vestri are proof of how Breidablik harnesses the crowd support and a flying start to put pressure on opponents. It’s crucial for the hosts to set the tempo in the opening minutes and force the Bosnians to play on the back foot.

In the first leg, attacking leader Tobias Thomsen missed a penalty but later found the back of the net, proving he remains a threat in key moments. His partnership with Thorsteinsson and Steinthorsson could be the main weapon against Zrinjski’s well-organized defense. Head coach Halldor Arnason faces the key task of striking a balance between attack and defense to prevent the visitors from grabbing an early goal.

For Igor Stimac’s side, this European campaign has already been full of drama — a strong start in the Champions League qualifiers against Virtus followed by a painful 2-6 loss to Slovan. They began the first leg against Breidablik sluggishly but clawed their way back thanks to a penalty converted by Nemanja Bilbija. The veteran striker, with over 130 goals for the club, remains Zrinjski’s trump card.

However, attacking absences are taking their toll. The departure of last season’s top scorer Mulahuseinovic has reduced their attacking options, and halftime substitutions in the first leg showed the coach is still searching for the right balance. Zrinjski are traditionally cautious away from home, and the big question is whether they’ll take more risks in Iceland.

Probable lineups

  • Breidablik: A. Einarsson; Orrason, Muminovic, Margeirsson, Jonnsson; Valgeirsson, Gunnlaugsson, V. Einarsson; Thorsteinsson, Steinthorsson, Thomsen.
  • Zrinjski Mostar: Karacic; Susic, Sunjic, Masic, Mamic; Savic, Surdanovic, Mikic, Kis, Pranjic; Bilbija.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg in Bosnia ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Breidablik have won both of their home European matches this season without conceding a goal.
  • Zrinjski have only managed one away win in the Europa League over the past five years.

Prediction

Breidablik’s home record and their ability to score on their own turf make the Icelanders the favorites for the return leg. I expect the hosts to come out aggressively from the opening whistle and eventually edge out the visitors, albeit in a hard-fought battle. Our bet for this match: Breidablik to win at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Win Breidablik
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
South Melbourne vs Auckland FC prediction Australia Cup 13 aug 2025, 05:30 South Melbourne vs Auckland FC: can Auckland reach the quarter-finals? South Melbourne Odds: 1.72 Auckland FC Recommended Mostbet
Cooks Hill United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction Australia Cup 13 aug 2025, 05:30 Cooks Hill United vs Newcastle Jets: can the Jets break through to the Australia Cup quarter-finals? Cooks Hill United FC Odds: 1.7 Newcastle Jets Bet now 1xBet
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction African Nations Championship 13 aug 2025, 10:00 Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.72 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking prediction Europa Conference League 13 aug 2025, 12:00 Istanbul Basaksehir - Viking prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 2.09 Viking Recommended 1xBet
Mauritania vs Burkina Faso prediction African Nations Championship 13 aug 2025, 13:00 Mauritania vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 13, 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.76 Burkina Faso Bet now Mostbet
Magesi FC vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Magesi vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 1.66 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.84 Polokwane City Recommended Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.6 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Golden Arrows vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 13 aug 2025, 14:45 Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025 Bolton Odds: 1.65 Sheffield Wednesday Recommended Mostbet
Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 13 aug 2025, 14:45 Huddersfield vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Huddersfield Odds: 1.62 Leicester Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham prediction UEFA Super Cup 13 aug 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Tottenham: Who will claim the UEFA Super Cup? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.45 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores