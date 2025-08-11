RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Sekhukhune United
13 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
TS Galaxy
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6
One of the fixtures of the South African Premier League’s second round will take place on Wednesday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where Sekhukhune United will host TS Galaxy. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong prospects for success.

Match preview

Eric Tinkler’s side kicked off the new season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates, showcasing solid defensive work and smart tactical discipline. That victory allowed Sekhukhune to secure sixth place and approach this match against TS Galaxy in high spirits. Their ability to grind out results and minimize risks makes them a dangerous opponent for any team in the South African Premier League.

In their last five matches across all competitions, Sekhukhune have recorded two wins, two draws, and just one defeat. Their clean sheet against one of the country’s top clubs is a clear sign that the defense is in excellent shape. Expect them to stick to the same blueprint against Galaxy—tight defensive lines and rapid counter-attacks.

Adnan Beganovic’s squad had a disappointing start, falling 0-2 at home to Durban City and still searching for their first points. The team’s problems are evident—poor finishing and a lack of consistency up front. For a club looking to avoid a relegation battle, this is an alarming sign so early in the campaign.

TS Galaxy’s last five matches have yielded three defeats and two draws. Away wins are a rarity for them, and their failure to score in the season opener raises further doubts about their attacking prowess. The visitors will need a significant boost in pace and creativity if they hope to find success in this encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Sekhukhune United: Liner — Cardoso, Thokolo, Letlapa, Matsimbi — Monare, Mhize — Mnqube, Mntambo, Makgalwa — Grobler.
  • TS Galaxy: Tape — Motaung, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Sibande — Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi — Ditejane, Mvelase, Letsoalo.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sekhukhune United have not won any of their last five head-to-heads, while TS Galaxy have won twice.
  • The most recent meeting between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Sekhukhune started the season with a win, while TS Galaxy suffered defeat without scoring.

Prediction

Sekhukhune United are playing with more balance and are in better form than their rivals. At the same time, the head-to-head record shows that TS Galaxy know how to play against this opponent, but the visitors’ current form is a major concern. I expect the hosts to capitalize on Galaxy’s attacking woes and take all three points with a clean sheet. My pick: “Sekhukhune to win with a 0 handicap” at 1.60 odds.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6
