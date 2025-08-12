RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news If Ederson leaves. Manchester City eye Donnarumma

If Ederson leaves. Manchester City eye Donnarumma

A replacement for the Brazilian.
Football news Today, 09:27
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
If Ederson leaves. Manchester City eye Donnarumma Getty Images

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson is on the verge of leaving Manchester City, and the club is already searching for his successor.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, should Ederson depart, the Citizens are ready to make a move for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian side value Donnarumma at €50 million. However, the English club considers this figure inflated, and a transfer is only likely if Ederson leaves.

Incidentally, following recent rumors about a possible sale of Savio, the Citizens have shown serious interest in signing RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Reminder: Manchester City’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder James McAtee is set to join Nottingham Forest in the near future.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores