If Ederson leaves. Manchester City eye Donnarumma

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson is on the verge of leaving Manchester City, and the club is already searching for his successor.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, should Ederson depart, the Citizens are ready to make a move for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian side value Donnarumma at €50 million. However, the English club considers this figure inflated, and a transfer is only likely if Ederson leaves.

Incidentally, following recent rumors about a possible sale of Savio, the Citizens have shown serious interest in signing RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Reminder: Manchester City’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder James McAtee is set to join Nottingham Forest in the near future.