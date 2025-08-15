RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025

Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction Photo: x.com/Arsenal/ Author unknownn
17 aug 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The opening round of the English Premier League brings a thrilling showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal. The clash is set for Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

After a disastrous collapse last season, Manchester United enter the new campaign eager to redeem themselves in the eyes of their supporters. The board continues to put its faith in Ruben Amorim, who took over last autumn and hasn't had much time at the helm.

The Red Devils are trying to change their fortunes by splashing serious cash in the transfer market. Lindelof, Eriksen, and Rashford can't be called major losses, but their incoming transfers are definitely worth a closer look.

United have seriously bolstered their attacking line, signing three star players at once. The club shelled out €225 million for Sesko, Mbeumo, and Cunha, all of whom are expected to deliver instant impact. Justifying such spending is only possible with results on the pitch, making the upcoming season a pivotal one.

United won't feature in European competitions, so all their energy will logically be channeled into the Premier League. There's no room for error, and given the quality of their squad, they simply must aim for a top-four finish. The opening schedule is brutal, with United facing Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City in their first five fixtures.

Not long ago, under Wenger's tenure, Arsenal had the reputation of being the Premier League's perennial fourth-place side. But since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, the Gunners have made significant strides in terms of results. Now, they've firmly established themselves as runners-up, finishing second in each of the last three seasons.

This new campaign marks yet another attempt to finally break through and capture that long-awaited league title. Arsenal are not lagging behind other giants in the transfer market and have already spent heavily on reinforcements.

New arrivals include Kepa, Zubimendi, Nørgaard, Madueke, Mosquera, and Gyökeres. The Swede is billed as the new Henry, with Arsenal's attacking output expected to revolve around him. A brilliant signing, wouldn't you agree? Especially after last season's striker woes, which saw Merino forced to lead the line.

The Gunners also face a daunting opening stretch: Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle — all in the first six rounds. It'll be fascinating to see how quickly Arteta can integrate his new signings into the team's setup.

Match facts

  • The Red Devils have won just one of their last four official matches.
  • At Old Trafford, United have celebrated victory only once in their previous five Premier League games.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three matches.
  • The Gunners haven't lost away in the Premier League since November last year.
  • Manchester United average 1.8 goals per home game, while Arsenal average 2.2 goals per away game.

Probable line-ups

  • Manchester United: Bayindir, Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Dalot, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Diallo, Mbeumo, Cunha.
  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Gyökeres.

H2H

  • The last two head-to-head meetings between these clubs ended in 1-1 draws.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten against Man United in five consecutive encounters.
  • The Red Devils haven't beaten Arsenal at home since 2022.

Prediction

Both teams boast serious attacking firepower and rarely sit back. In recent meetings, both sides have found the net, and the current scenario points to a repeat. United will look to harness the energy of the home crowd and come out aggressively, while Arsenal will rely on possession and intricate combinations. All things considered, backing both teams to score looks like a smart bet.

