Here we go! Milan sign Pervis Estupiñán

The deal will be completed soon
Football news Today, 02:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Here we go! Milan signs Pervis Estupiñán Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The replacement for Theo Hernandez is already on his way to San Siro.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Milan and English side Brighton have concluded successfully, and 27-year-old Ecuadorian national team left-back Pervis Estupiñán will soon become a new Milan player.

It is reported that the transfer fee amounts to €17 million, with an additional €2 million set aside as bonuses.

Last season, Estupiñán played 36 matches for Brighton, providing one assist and scoring a goal. His market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €30 million, but Brighton agreed to some financial concessions to ensure the deal went through.

Reminder: Replacement for Maignan? Official: Pietro Terracciano is a Milan player.

