Here we go! Milan sign Pervis Estupiñán

The replacement for Theo Hernandez is already on his way to San Siro.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Milan and English side Brighton have concluded successfully, and 27-year-old Ecuadorian national team left-back Pervis Estupiñán will soon become a new Milan player.

It is reported that the transfer fee amounts to €17 million, with an additional €2 million set aside as bonuses.

Last season, Estupiñán played 36 matches for Brighton, providing one assist and scoring a goal. His market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €30 million, but Brighton agreed to some financial concessions to ensure the deal went through.

🚨🔴⚫️ Pervis Estupiñán to AC Milan, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Brighton after green light from Tony Bloom.



€17m fee plus €2m add-ons, long term deal for Pervis who’s set to become new AC Milan left back.



Formal steps to follow. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/HEyjVpG9M0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2025

Reminder: Replacement for Maignan? Official: Pietro Terracciano is a Milan player.