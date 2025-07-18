Replacement for Maignan? Official: Pietro Terracciano joins Milan

The experienced goalkeeper is stepping up to a new challenge.

Details: Today, AC Milan made it official on their X (formerly Twitter) page that 35-year-old goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano has joined the club.

The Italian shot-stopper had been with Fiorentina since 2019. However, his contract with the "Viola" expired this summer, allowing Pietro to leave the club and sign with Milan as a free agent.

Following Marco Sportiello's departure to Bergamo, Milan's management identified Pietro Terracciano as their new man between the posts.

Last season, Terracciano was Fiorentina's second-choice keeper, making just 10 appearances in which he conceded 15 goals and kept only two clean sheets.

According to Transfermarkt, the 35-year-old goalkeeper's market value stands at €1 million.