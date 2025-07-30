"Here we go": Chelsea completes transfer of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato

Chelsea has already signed several players this summer, but the club isn't stopping there and has now agreed on yet another transfer.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "here we go" regarding Jorrel Hato's move to the London club. Chelsea will pay €40 million for the defender. He will sign a long-term contract with the Blues. A medical check and trip have already been scheduled for the player.

Earlier, we reported that the Blues plan to offer the Spanish full-back a new deal. Chelsea's management sees Cucurella as a key part of their long-term project.

Reminder: Portuguese forward João Félix, at just 25, will try his luck with his sixth club, leaving Europe for the first time in his career. Saudi side Al-Nassr has announced the signing of the player from Chelsea.