He is the hero tonight. Maguire commented on the match against Copenhagen

Manchester United's defender, Harry Maguire, shared his impressions of the match against Copenhagen (1-0) during the third round of the Champions League, in which he scored the winning goal.

"It was one of those nights where it was meant to be. We were meant to win the game, a magnificent save in the last minutes and a win dedicated to Sir Bobby and his family. It has been a tough week for us. Losing someone like Sir Bobby, it affects the club and the dressing room. We're really proud that we could get the win for him tonight.", Maguire said on TNT Sports.

Manchester United desperately needed a victory over Copenhagen, considering they had failed to secure a single point in the first two matchdays. It's evident that the Red Devils will be in a battle with Galatasaray, who currently has got four points, for the second spot in the group, as Bayern Munich has already got nine points. Nevertheless, the second place secures a spot in the playoffs.

As for Harry Maguire, this goal carries immense significance for him. Firstly, because many fans have been criticizing the defender in a rather harsh manner for a long time. Secondly, the last time Maguire scored a goal for Manchester United was back on February 20, 2022.