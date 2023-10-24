RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news He is the hero tonight. Maguire commented on the match against Copenhagen

He is the hero tonight. Maguire commented on the match against Copenhagen

Football news 24 oct 2023, 22:44
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
He is the hero tonight. Maguire commented on the match against Copenhagen He is the hero tonight. Maguire commented on the match against Copenhagen

Manchester United's defender, Harry Maguire, shared his impressions of the match against Copenhagen (1-0) during the third round of the Champions League, in which he scored the winning goal.

"It was one of those nights where it was meant to be. We were meant to win the game, a magnificent save in the last minutes and a win dedicated to Sir Bobby and his family. It has been a tough week for us. Losing someone like Sir Bobby, it affects the club and the dressing room. We're really proud that we could get the win for him tonight.", Maguire said on TNT Sports.

Manchester United desperately needed a victory over Copenhagen, considering they had failed to secure a single point in the first two matchdays. It's evident that the Red Devils will be in a battle with Galatasaray, who currently has got four points, for the second spot in the group, as Bayern Munich has already got nine points. Nevertheless, the second place secures a spot in the playoffs.

As for Harry Maguire, this goal carries immense significance for him. Firstly, because many fans have been criticizing the defender in a rather harsh manner for a long time. Secondly, the last time Maguire scored a goal for Manchester United was back on February 20, 2022.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023