Main News Football news Onana on the match vs Copenhagen: We passed through another bad moment

Football news 24 oct 2023, 20:15
Manchester United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, shared his thoughts on the match against Copenhagen (1-0) during the third round of the Champions League.

“It was a fantastic moment for the team and an important victory for us. We passed through another bad moment and bad period, so this victory is important; we are happy.I didn't start the way I started at other clubs, where I started really well. I haven't started how I wanted to here, but that's life. I'm happy now. This is football. You cannot always be on top. Being a player at United is not easy. You need a big personality. You need to be strong. That's what I am doing”, - official UEFA website quotes Andre Onana.

In the two previous matches in the Champions League, the Cameroonian goalkeeper conceded seven goals, with him often being the primary culprit. However, in the match against Copenhagen, Andre Onana kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty in the dying moments, with the score standing at 1-0 in favor of Manchester United.

