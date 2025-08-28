RU RU ES ES FR FR
Havertz to go under the knife... new details emerge on Kai Havertz's injury

The German faces surgery.
Football news Today, 16:49
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kai Havertz in the Arsenal line-up Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The recovery timeline remains unknown.

Details: According to The Athletic, 26-year-old Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is set to undergo surgery due to a knee issue.

Reports suggest the procedure itself is not considered serious and should not significantly impact his rehabilitation period. However, there is still no exact date for the German's return to action.

Havertz already missed the second half of last season with a hip injury, but the club now hopes he will recover much faster this time around.

Havertz joined Arsenal in 2023 from Chelsea for €75 million and has since made 88 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 13 assists.

Havertz's current contract with Arsenal runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €65 million by Transfermarkt.

