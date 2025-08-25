Arsenal considers strengthening defense. There’s an option from Germany

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal mainly focused on bolstering their attack, signing just one central defender. But Mikel Arteta is preparing for all scenarios as deadline day approaches, closely monitoring potential candidates to reinforce the heart of his defense.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié. However, Arsenal aren’t set to make a direct move for the Ecuadorian just yet—they’re simply tracking his situation in case they need to act.

The "Pharmacists" aren’t particularly keen on letting the player go, but Hincapié himself appears open to a change of club. His contract with the German side includes a €60 million release clause, so it’s now a waiting game to see whether Arsenal will decide to trigger it.

Reminder: Arteta has already lost two key attacking players early in the season. Kai Havertz picked up an injury last Wednesday, though the specifics remain undisclosed—just like Bukayo Saka, who is set to miss up to a month due to a hamstring injury.