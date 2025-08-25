RU RU ES ES FR FR
This is serious. The length of Saka's injury absence revealed

Unpleasant news for Arsenal supporters.
Football news Today, 04:58
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The new Premier League season has only just begun, but Arsenal fans have already been dealt a blow—their talisman Bukayo Saka has picked up an injury.

Details: According to BBC journalist Sami Mokbel, the England winger is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks after being diagnosed with a hamstring injury. He is also likely to miss the clash with Liverpool scheduled for August 31, and will be unavailable for England’s international fixtures at the start of September.

On a brighter note, Martin Ødegaard’s shoulder injury has proved less serious than feared, and he should be able to return to action for Arsenal soon.

It’s worth noting that last season Saka was out for nearly four months due to injury, missing 19 matches as a result of a hamstring problem.

Reminder: Arsenal have officially unveiled their new signing ahead of the match against Leeds. The Gunners announced the arrival of Crystal Palace and England winger Eberechi Eze.

