Hansi Flick reveals whether Lewandowski will start in the second leg against Inter
Barcelona’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski has recovered from injury and is back in the squad for the Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter. Head coach Hansi Flick has weighed in on whether the Polish striker will be in the starting lineup.
Details: According to Flick, Lewandowski isn’t quite ready to start from the opening whistle just yet.
Quote:
“I think it’s better for Lewandowski to begin the match on the bench after his injury, but he’s ready. We’ll see if he can start in El Clásico.”
This season, Lewandowski has scored 40 goals in 48 appearances.
Reminder: Inter forward Lautaro Martínez and center-back Benjamin Pavard have also recovered in time for the clash with Barcelona.
