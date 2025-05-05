Good news for Inter: Lautaro and Pavard ready to play in the return match against Barcelona

Tomorrow, Inter will host Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals, and there’s some positive news for the Italian club’s fans ahead of the clash.

Details: According to Gianluca Di Marzio, center forward Lautaro Martínez and central defender Benjamin Pavard have recovered from their injuries and are ready to face the Catalan giants.

Both players took part in yesterday’s Nerazzurri training session.

However, Simone Inzaghi did not confirm at the pre-match press conference that Lautaro and Pavard would start from the opening whistle.

Quote:

“Tomorrow we’ll make a decision with the medical staff. Today they participated in the first part of training, and the sensations were fairly restrained. Everything depends on how they feel. If a player isn’t fit to start, it’s hard for him to make an impact in the last 25 minutes. We’ll decide tomorrow.”

Reminder: Barcelona’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski has been included in the squad for the return leg against Inter, after missing the first match due to injury.