Lewandowski included, Balde left out: Hansi Flick announces squad for Champions League semifinal against Inter

Football news Today, 06:36
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lewandowski Out, Balde In as Hansi Flick Names Squad for UCL Semis vs. Inter Getty Images

In a surprising move, Hansi Flick has revealed his squad for the much-anticipated Champions League semifinal clash against Inter.

While Alejandro Balde is missing from the list, Robert Lewandowski returns to the matchday squad. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the team will perform without their key defender.

Lewandowski has managed to recover from his hamstring injury, and Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick had previously shared optimistic updates about the Polish striker's condition.

Full squad list below:

Preview and predictions ahead of the decisive showdown

Last week, Inter showcased their resilience, drawing with the Catalans at Camp Nou before clinching a 1-0 win over Verona, snapping a five-match winless streak.

The Nerazzurri claimed a narrow victory in the last head-to-head encounter between these sides at San Siro in 2022.

Barcelona, meanwhile, pulled off a comeback to secure a crucial win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, keeping the title race alive. The Blaugrana travel to Milan boasting an impressive run—nine wins in their last ten away fixtures.

With home advantage, Inter are in a strong position to get a result that could send the tie into extra time. With the final whistle still to come, it remains to be seen how the Nerazzurri will try to outmaneuver the determined Catalans!

Reminder: The UEFA Champions League finalists will be decided very soon—the second legs of the semifinals are just ahead. In one semifinal, Inter will host Barcelona, and we've gathered all the key information on where and when to watch this clash.

