Barcelona representative. Toni Kroos names the best midfielder in the world right now

Toni Kroos wrapped up his career last season, having been one of the world's finest in his position. Now, he's revealed who he believes is the top player currently gracing the pitch.

Details: According to the German ex-footballer, Barcelona's Pedri is presently the best midfielder in the world. In Kroos's view, Pedri is the kind of player you miss when he's not on the field, no matter which team you support.

Quote: "He doesn't just score goals or deliver assists. He provides solutions. I looked at what Pedri has been doing this season—just in the Champions League, he takes on 52 opponents per match.

In La Liga, his numbers are even more impressive—he beats 59 players per game! He dribbles past 11–12 defenders every match, which is incredibly tough for a midfielder. He's the best. And if your team doesn't have a player like him, you'll definitely notice it," said Toni Kroos.

Incidentally, La Liga has officially recognized Barcelona's central midfielder Pedri as April's Player of the Month.

