Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025

The moment of truth is almost upon us as the UEFA Champions League finalists will soon be determined—the second legs of the semifinals are just around the corner. In one of these epic clashes, Inter will host Barcelona on their home turf, and we’ve got all the vital information on where and when you can catch this blockbuster showdown.

Inter vs Barcelona: what you need to know about the match

Inter finished fourth in the league phase standings, amassing 19 points from eight rounds. The Nerazzurri kicked off the knockout stage in the round of 16, confidently dispatching Feyenoord with an aggregate score of 4-1. That was followed by a nail-biting duel against Bayern Munich, with the Italians edging through 4-3. In their most recent match, Inter narrowly defeated Verona 1-0, keeping their Serie A title hopes alive.

Barcelona are also neck and neck in the La Liga title race. The Catalans recently secured a 2-1 victory over Valladolid and continue to hold the top spot in the standings. As for the Champions League, Barça finished second in their league phase, also collecting 19 points. In the round of 16, they overcame Benfica 4-1, and in the quarterfinals, they outgunned Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling shootout—5-3.

The first meeting between Inter and Barcelona ended in a spectacular 3-3 draw. With that result, the teams matched the scoreline of a historic clash between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich in April 1999, which also finished 3-3.

Inter vs Barcelona: when and where is the match?

The UEFA Champions League second-leg clash between Inter and Barcelona will take place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Inter vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: