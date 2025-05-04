RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025

Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025

Football news Today, 06:55
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025 Getty Images

The moment of truth is almost upon us as the UEFA Champions League finalists will soon be determined—the second legs of the semifinals are just around the corner. In one of these epic clashes, Inter will host Barcelona on their home turf, and we’ve got all the vital information on where and when you can catch this blockbuster showdown.

Inter vs Barcelona: what you need to know about the match

Inter finished fourth in the league phase standings, amassing 19 points from eight rounds. The Nerazzurri kicked off the knockout stage in the round of 16, confidently dispatching Feyenoord with an aggregate score of 4-1. That was followed by a nail-biting duel against Bayern Munich, with the Italians edging through 4-3. In their most recent match, Inter narrowly defeated Verona 1-0, keeping their Serie A title hopes alive.

Barcelona are also neck and neck in the La Liga title race. The Catalans recently secured a 2-1 victory over Valladolid and continue to hold the top spot in the standings. As for the Champions League, Barça finished second in their league phase, also collecting 19 points. In the round of 16, they overcame Benfica 4-1, and in the quarterfinals, they outgunned Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling shootout—5-3.

The first meeting between Inter and Barcelona ended in a spectacular 3-3 draw. With that result, the teams matched the scoreline of a historic clash between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich in April 1999, which also finished 3-3.

Inter vs Barcelona: when and where is the match?

The UEFA Champions League second-leg clash between Inter and Barcelona will take place on Tuesday, May 6, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00

  • New York 15:00

  • Panama 15:00

  • Toronto 15:00

  • Port of Spain 16:00

  • London 20:00

  • Yaoundé 21:00

  • Abuja 21:00

  • Cape Town 22:00

  • New Delhi 00:30

  • Sydney 05:00

  • Kiribati 07:00

Inter vs Barcelona: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • 🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

  • 🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

  • 🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

  • 🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

  • 🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries:

  • 🇩🇿 Algeria - beIN

  • 🇦🇴 Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇦🇮 Anguilla - Flow Sports

  • 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇸 Bahamas - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇧 Barbados - Flow Sports

  • 🇧🇿 Belize - ESPN Norte

  • 🇧🇼 Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands - Flow Sports

  • 🇨🇳 China - CCTV, iQIYI

  • 🇩🇲 Dominica - Flow Sports

  • 🇬🇲 Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇭 Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇬🇩 Grenada - Flow Sports

  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong - beIN

  • 🇮🇳 India - Sony

  • 🇮🇪 Ireland - Premier Sports ROI 1

  • 🇮🇱 Israel - The Sports Channel

  • 🇯🇲 Jamaica - Flow Sports

  • 🇯🇵 Japan - WOWOW

  • 🇱🇸 Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇱🇷 Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇬 Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇼 Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇲🇺 Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

  • 🇳🇦 Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇵🇸 Palestine - beIN

  • 🇵🇦 Panama - Disney+ Norte

  • 🇷🇼 Rwanda - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia - Flow Sports

  • 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇸🇬 Singapore - beIN

  • 🇸🇸 South Sudan - beIN

  • 🇸🇩 Sudan - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇿 Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now

  • 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports

  • 🇿🇲 Zambia - SuperSport, New World

  • 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe - SuperSport, New World

Related teams and leagues
Inter Barcelona Champions League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Real Madrid 1 - 0 Celta Vigo Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Real Madrid
1
Celta Vigo
0
38’
Brighton - : - Newcastle Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Brighton
-
Newcastle
-
09:00
Monza - : - Atalanta Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Monza
-
Atalanta
-
09:00
Nantes - : - Angers Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
-
Angers
-
09:00
TS Galaxy - : - Richards Bay Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
TS Galaxy
-
Richards Bay
-
09:00
West Ham - : - Tottenham Today, 09:00 English Premier League
West Ham
-
Tottenham
-
09:00
Brentford - : - Manchester United Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Brentford
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Augsburg - : - Holstein Kiel Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Augsburg
-
Holstein Kiel
-
09:30
Sevilla - : - Leganes Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Sevilla
-
Leganes
-
10:15
Auxerre - : - Le Havre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Auxerre
-
Le Havre
-
11:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:27 PMGOL posts losses for the third year in a row. How much did they lose this time? Football news Today, 06:55 Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025 Football news Today, 06:32 Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder Football news Today, 06:08 Real Madrid plans a squad shake-up. Who could leave the club this summer? Boxing News Today, 05:38 Anthony Joshua needs surgery. Here's when the boxer could return to the ring Football news Today, 05:06 Lewandowski hopes to play against Inter. Decision date revealed Football news Today, 04:07 Kevin De Bruyne reveals whether he will play for Man City at the Club World Cup Football news Today, 03:43 "Decided." Hansi Flick names the goalkeeper set to face Inter and Real Football news Today, 03:17 Mega-fight possible? Anthony Joshua wants to face Fury Football news Today, 02:50 A beautiful story. Messi stopped security for a selfie with a child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone? Football Today Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football Today TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Farko vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Sevilla vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Brest vs Montpellier prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Auxerre - Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Freiburg vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores