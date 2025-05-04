"Decided." Hansi Flick names the goalkeeper set to face Inter and Real

Marc-André ter Stegen has finally returned to the pitch, making his first appearance after a six-month layoff. This immediately raised the question—who will be between the posts for the next two matches?

Details: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was asked about this and revealed that Wojciech Szczęsny will start the upcoming two games. Still, he emphasized how pleased he is to have ter Stegen back in the squad.

Quote: "Szczęsny will play in the Champions League against Inter, and then against Real Madrid. That's decided. I'm happy that ter Stegen is available again," Flick said.

The match against Inter is set for Tuesday, May 6, at 21:00. The fixture against Real will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 16:15 Central European Time.

Reminder: In La Liga, Barcelona have gone 15 matches unbeaten. The last time they managed a similar streak was in April 2022. Moreover, for the first time since the 2018/19 season, the team has surpassed the 90-goal mark in a single campaign.