For the first time in 3 years, Barcelona go 15 La Liga matches unbeaten

Catalan giants Barcelona narrowly overcame La Liga's bottom side, Valladolid, in a hard-fought round 34 clash. Hansi Flick's men gave their fans a nervous ride, but ultimately secured all three points on the road.

After a shock first half that saw the Blaugrana trailing 0-1, Barcelona not only drew level early in the second half but surged ahead. Goals from Raphinha and Fermín López proved decisive in clinching the victory.

Remarkably, Barça are now unbeaten in 15 consecutive La Liga matches—the last time they achieved such a streak was back in April 2022. The team has also surpassed the 90-goal mark in the league for the first time since the 2018/2019 season.

14 - Barcelona have not lost any of their last 14 games in @LaLigaEN (W12 D2) and have not gone 15 or more without defeat in the competition since April 2022 (G15 W11 D4).



Streak. pic.twitter.com/eAvBxqnvSp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 3, 2025

Barcelona now lead Real Madrid by 7 points, but the Madrid side hosts Celta Vigo on May 4 and could close the gap. The next round will feature another El Clásico, a decisive clash in the race for the title.