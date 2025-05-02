Comeback! Ter Stegen set to play in Barcelona's next match

For almost the entire season, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been sidelined with a serious knee injury, but very soon we'll see him back between the posts.

Details: According to Toni Juanmartí, the German shot-stopper will get game time in Barcelona's upcoming La Liga fixture against Valladolid.

The Barcelona coaching staff are pleased with Ter Stegen's current form and are confident he can handle the league's bottom side this season.

Hansi Flick also wants to give Wojciech Szczęsny some rest ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter.

The 32-year-old German last featured on September 22, when he suffered a severe knee injury in a match against Villarreal.

Reminder: Yesterday, it was announced that Barcelona's starting right-back Jules Koundé will miss three weeks due to injury.