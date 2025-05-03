Crazy numbers! Yamal's salary under his new Barcelona contract revealed

Tension is brewing in Barcelona's dressing room over the contract situation of Lamine Yamal. Despite the 17-year-old prodigy already showcasing a world-class level and being touted as the team's future leader, his status within the club is reportedly sparking debate, according to El Nacional.

At present, Yamal is not among the club's top earners—he currently pockets around €3 million per year. However, everything will change after July 13, when he turns 18. That's when his full professional contract kicks in, automatically upgrading him to a five-year deal with a salary on par with Barcelona's leading stars.

Reports suggest that Yamal's new salary could exceed €35–40 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid player at the club, overtaking even Robert Lewandowski.

This prospect is causing unrest among some of the club's seasoned players, who believe such terms for a player so young upset the squad's internal balance and overrate him before he's truly proven himself.