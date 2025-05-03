RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news English giants continue their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

English giants continue their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Football news Today, 11:40
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
English giants continue their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong Photo: Semprebarca

The Catalan side has been actively renewing contracts with its key players throughout 2025. The club has already secured extensions with the likes of Ronald Araújo, Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí, and Iñigo Martínez. However, the situation remains unclear regarding one of their midfield leaders—Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalans have long been in talks with the Dutchman over a new deal, but a final agreement has yet to be reached. Although Frenkie de Jong’s importance to the squad has grown considerably since Hansi Flick took charge as head coach, contract extension talks remain unresolved. Both parties have agreed to revisit negotiations at the end of the season.

Amidst this uncertainty, transfer rumors about the 27-year-old midfielder are swirling. According to the Spanish outlet Semprebarca, Liverpool is interested in signing de Jong and is prepared to offer €40 million for his services.

It is also reported that the Blaugrana would be open to transfer talks if the offer proves financially attractive. Other Premier League heavyweights, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Liverpool LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Leicester 2 - 0 Southampton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Leicester
2
Southampton
0
82’
Everton 2 - 2 Ipswich Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Everton
2
Ipswich
2
90’
Villarreal 4 - 1 Osasuna Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Villarreal
4
Osasuna
1
74’
Strasbourg 2 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain Today, 11:00 Ligue 1 France
Strasbourg
2
Paris Saint-Germain
0
45’ + 3
Magesi FC 1 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 11:30 South African Betway Premiership
Magesi FC
1
Sekhukhune United
0
18’
SuperSport United 0 - 0 Chippa United Today, 11:45 South African Betway Premiership
SuperSport United
0
Chippa United
0
5’
Lecce - : - SSC Napoli Today, 12:00 Serie A Italy
Lecce
-
SSC Napoli
-
12:00
Borussia Dortmund - : - Wolfsburg Today, 12:30 Bundesliga Germany
Borussia Dortmund
-
Wolfsburg
-
12:30
Las Palmas - : - Valencia Today, 12:30 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Valencia
-
12:30
Arsenal - : - Bournemouth Today, 12:30 English Premier League
Arsenal
-
Bournemouth
-
12:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:40 English giants continue their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong Football news Today, 11:33 South African Premier League. Schedule, results, and table for matchweek 28 Football news Today, 10:58 Unexpected move. Vardy takes on the role of referee Football news Today, 10:44 Golden Arrows fires two of its players Football news Today, 10:33 Xavi could return to the dugout. The legendary Spaniard is of interest to Al Hilal Football news Today, 10:01 There are contenders. Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea Football news Today, 09:31 What a thrilling Championship finale! All contenders for Premier League promotion are set Football news Today, 08:51 Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona opens talks with Raphinha over new contract Football news Today, 07:34 "He is unreal." Bukayo Saka comments on the talent of Yamal
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025 Football Today Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Prediction and bet for the May 4, 2025 matchup Football 04 may 2025 Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots? Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Augsburg vs Holstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores