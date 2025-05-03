English giants continue their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

The Catalan side has been actively renewing contracts with its key players throughout 2025. The club has already secured extensions with the likes of Ronald Araújo, Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí, and Iñigo Martínez. However, the situation remains unclear regarding one of their midfield leaders—Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalans have long been in talks with the Dutchman over a new deal, but a final agreement has yet to be reached. Although Frenkie de Jong’s importance to the squad has grown considerably since Hansi Flick took charge as head coach, contract extension talks remain unresolved. Both parties have agreed to revisit negotiations at the end of the season.

Amidst this uncertainty, transfer rumors about the 27-year-old midfielder are swirling. According to the Spanish outlet Semprebarca, Liverpool is interested in signing de Jong and is prepared to offer €40 million for his services.

It is also reported that the Blaugrana would be open to transfer talks if the offer proves financially attractive. Other Premier League heavyweights, including Arsenal and Chelsea, are also keeping a close eye on the situation.