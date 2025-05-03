Xavi could return to the dugout. The legendary Spaniard is of interest to Al Hilal

Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández could take the helm at Saudi club Al Hilal, replacing Jorge Jesus as head coach. This was reported by journalist Florian Plettenberg on social network X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the Saudi club announced the termination of Jesus's contract, and the media quickly began circulating rumors about his possible successors, including coaches from the Premier League and Serie A. Now, Xavi—who has been out of a job since last summer—has joined that shortlist.

Interestingly, Jesus was considered one of the top contenders for the Brazil national team job, but the Seleção ultimately managed to reach an agreement with Carlo Ancelotti.

Recall that Xavi managed Barcelona from November 2021 to June 2024. During his tenure, the team won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup under his leadership.