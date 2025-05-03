He's back! Ter Stegen to play for Barcelona for the first time in 8 months

Barcelona will face Valladolid in the 34th round of the Spanish La Liga. In this match, Marc-André ter Stegen will take to the pitch for the first time since his serious injury.

The German goalkeeper has featured in just 7 games this season. During the clash against Villarreal, the shot-stopper suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for over eight months. For the match against Valladolid, the 33-year-old keeper will lead Barcelona onto the pitch as captain.

Let us remind you, the Catalans are still in the title race in La Liga. After their Copa del Rey triumph, Flick's men show no signs of slowing down and currently sit four points ahead of Real Madrid in the league standings. Every match brings them closer to the championship, and this season Barça are also chasing a treble, still competing in the Champions League.