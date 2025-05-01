RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona and Inter repeat a 26-year-old record in Champions League thriller

Barcelona and Inter repeat a 26-year-old record in Champions League thriller

Football news Today, 01:49
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona and Inter repeat a 26-year-old record in Champions League thriller Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 30, we witnessed the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, with Barcelona hosting Inter on their home turf.

The clash was truly electrifying and ended in a high-scoring draw—3-3. With this result, both teams equaled an achievement that had stood for 26 years.

Details: According to Opta, the match between Barcelona and Inter became the highest-scoring draw. They matched the result of the legendary 3-3 tie between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, which took place in April 1999.

Incidentally, Yamal became the second-youngest player ever to appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final, with only Julian Draxler having done it at a younger age. Yamal also became the youngest footballer ever to score at this stage of the tournament. He is currently 17 years and 291 days old.

Reminder: Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring in the match, became the fastest goalscorer in the history of Champions League semi-finals. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Inter Champions League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:15 Man City pushes to extend Rodri's contract amid Real Madrid interest Football news Today, 02:21 Houston Rockets player Alperen Şengün sets new NBA playoff record Football news Today, 02:05 David Alaba undergoes surgery and will soon begin recovery Football news Today, 01:49 Barcelona and Inter repeat a 26-year-old record in Champions League thriller Hockey news Today, 01:28 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Basketball news Today, 01:13 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 00:30 Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U Football news Today, 00:10 Falcao Nears Millonarios Return as Silva Recovery Brings Further Boost Football news Yesterday, 23:45 John Kennedy Wants Fluminense Return, but Pachuca Refuses Early Exit Football news Yesterday, 23:20 Tigres Confirm Rafael Carioca Out for Champions Cup Clash Against Cruz Azul
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Football Today Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Football Today Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores