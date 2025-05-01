Barcelona and Inter repeat a 26-year-old record in Champions League thriller

On Wednesday, April 30, we witnessed the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, with Barcelona hosting Inter on their home turf.

The clash was truly electrifying and ended in a high-scoring draw—3-3. With this result, both teams equaled an achievement that had stood for 26 years.

Details: According to Opta, the match between Barcelona and Inter became the highest-scoring draw. They matched the result of the legendary 3-3 tie between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, which took place in April 1999.

Incidentally, Yamal became the second-youngest player ever to appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final, with only Julian Draxler having done it at a younger age. Yamal also became the youngest footballer ever to score at this stage of the tournament. He is currently 17 years and 291 days old.

Reminder: Marcus Thuram, who opened the scoring in the match, became the fastest goalscorer in the history of Champions League semi-finals. The previous record belonged to Kevin De Bruyne.