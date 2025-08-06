“Guardiola is more attentive”: Kevin De Bruyne on the differences between Pep and Conte

The Belgian is looking forward to the new season

Details: In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Napoli’s newest signing, 34-year-old Kevin De Bruyne, shared his thoughts on the differences between Pep Guardiola’s and Antonio Conte’s coaching approaches:

“I’d say they have two distinct playing styles. Pep is probably a bit more attentive to ball control and possession, whereas Conte is more structured and puts greater emphasis on mentality. Pep works more on exploiting open spaces. There are a few differences, but every manager has their own principles and characteristics. Right now, we’re not focusing much on individual aspects. We’re working for the team. Conte gives us collective instructions for every staff member. We’ll likely discuss more specific matters later on,” said De Bruyne.



When asked by a journalist which trophy he would most like to win first, the Belgian noted that winning Serie A would be especially meaningful for him:

“Maybe the Scudetto, but I never want to choose. I’ll win everything I can. Still, since I’ve never played in Italy, winning the league would be a great achievement – that would be really cool. But the season hasn’t started yet, so we’ll see.”

De Bruyne joined Napoli this summer from Manchester City as a free agent. During his time with City, he made 422 appearances, scoring 108 goals and providing 177 assists.

His contract with Napoli runs until 2027.

