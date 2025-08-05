Napoli one step away from signing Miguel Gutiérrez

Napoli is strengthening its defensive line.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Napoli from Naples is close to reaching an agreement with Girona's 24-year-old left-back Miguel Gutiérrez.

It is reported that negotiations are at the final stage, and Girona will receive about 18 million euros for the player.

The final preparations for the official contract signing are currently underway.

Gutiérrez is a product of Real Madrid's academy, but in 2022 he made a permanent move to Girona for 4 million euros.

Last season, he played 36 matches for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 20 million euros, and his current contract with Girona runs until 2027.

Reminder: Sacchi urged Napoli and Inter to withdraw from the Champions League in favor of Serie A