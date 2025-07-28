Sacchi urges Napoli and Inter to forgo the Champions League in favor of Serie A
Last season, Inter reached the Champions League final, only to be crushed 0-5 by PSG. Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi believes that local clubs need to rethink their priorities.
Details: According to the former AC Milan manager, Serie A teams are losing out to their foreign rivals in every aspect: style, finances, and personnel. As a result, competing successfully on the European stage is extremely tough, and it would be wiser to focus on domestic competitions.
Quote: "It's a familiar dilemma: should you focus on the domestic league, pouring all your physical and psychological energy into 'home' objectives, or take a risk, show ambition and courage, and aim for a more prestigious target?
You might say: Inter made it to the final, and if it weren't for PSG, things could have been different. Fair point. But the truth is, Italian clubs lag behind foreign ones—in style of play and in financial power. Just look at the budgets of PSG, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool, Man City, Bayern, Real Madrid.
They buy the best, pay massive salaries. We haven't won the Champions League since 2010—there must be reasons. It's not just about money; we're also short on ideas. Italian football is going through a tough period—that's a fact," Sacchi wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport.