Sacchi urges Napoli and Inter to forgo the Champions League in favor of Serie A

Last season, Inter reached the Champions League final, only to be crushed 0-5 by PSG. Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi believes that local clubs need to rethink their priorities.

Details: According to the former AC Milan manager, Serie A teams are losing out to their foreign rivals in every aspect: style, finances, and personnel. As a result, competing successfully on the European stage is extremely tough, and it would be wiser to focus on domestic competitions.