Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad
Key players make their comeback
Football news Today, 10:43Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Barcelona fans received a welcome boost ahead of the Matchday 11 La Liga clash against Elche, set for tomorrow at 18:30 Central European Time.
Details: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed at a press conference that Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo are ready to return to action.
"Lewandowski and Olmo are back—this is fantastic news for us!" the German manager declared.
