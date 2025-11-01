Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad

Key players make their comeback

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Barcelona fans received a welcome boost ahead of the Matchday 11 La Liga clash against Elche, set for tomorrow at 18:30 Central European Time.

Details: Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed at a press conference that Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo are ready to return to action.

"Lewandowski and Olmo are back—this is fantastic news for us!" the German manager declared.

🚨𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 ! 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗜 𝗙𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜 𝗘𝗧 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗜 𝗢𝗟𝗠𝗢 ! 🔙💙❤️



🗣️L’entraîneur allemand en Conférence de presse :



« Lewandowski et Dani Olmo sont de retour, c’est formidable pour nous ! » pic.twitter.com/xrNNPxztgJ — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) November 1, 2025

Reminder: Lamine Yamal announced his split with singer Nicki Nicole.